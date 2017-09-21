

CTV Kitchener





BlackBerry technology will be used to help power self-driving cars.

The Waterloo-based company has reached a deal to enter into a commercial partnership agreement with Delphi, a British firm focused on autonomous vehicle development.

The deal will allow Delphi to use software from BlackBerry’s QNX division as the platform for its own system.

Delphi, which plans to launch its automated driving system in 2019, says the QNX software will improve its platform’s performance and safety.

QNX software is already used in more than 60 million vehicles worldwide. QNX was founded in Ottawa and purchased by BlackBerry, then known as Research In Motion, in 2010.

BlackBerry stock rose sharply on the Toronto Stock Exchange following Wednesday’s announcement of the deal, topping out at $12.17 after starting the day at $11.15 per share. That momentum did not carry into Thursday, as the share price fell to $11.82 before noon.