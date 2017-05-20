

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is celebrating its 125th anniversary, with the annual Mayor’s Walk kicking off the festivities.

Close to 150 flags from around the world were represented in the community walk that made its way to the Great Canadian Flag Project.

“We are the fourth diverse city in Canada and it's going to culminate in the raising of a flag - the one symbol that unites us,” said Mayor Drew Dilkins.

It was an extra special for the chairperson of the flag project, Peter Hrastovec.

“It’s about all of us working together and we're so happy to do this for the City of Windsor.”

CTV Senior Anchor Jim Crichton emceed the outdoor party, that included food and activities.

"We put all these pieces together to allow the community to come down to be a part of things to celebrate the diversity, to celebrate all the different events we brought here and really come together as one and have a lot of fun,” Dilkens says.

Musical performances continue Saturday night along Ouellette Avenue.