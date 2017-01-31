

CTV Windsor





Tenants and a west end establishment have to move out of a century-old building after city officials have deemed it unsafe.

Windsor's chief building official says some of the brick work on the building in the 3000 block of Sandwich Street West isn't in the best shape.

John Revell says as a consequence Billie's Place Pub and Eatery had to close and residents will have to vacate by Thursday.

Arrangements have been made at a motel.

Scaffolding is up and the owner has hired an architect and mason.

Revell says the owner has been very cooperative to begin the work.

While the building isn't listed as historic, Revell says it's located in a heritage conservation area of Old Sandwich Towne.