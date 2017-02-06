Featured
Billie’s Place owner and staff join bar across street
Chris Mickle, Billie Jo Zacher and Cory Clarkson (left to right). (Courtesy Dominion House)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 2:08PM EST
A Windsor bar has opened its doors to the Billie’s Place Pub and Eatery owner, staff and customers after the building was condemned by the city last week.
Owner Billie Jo Zacher was told she had until Thursday to vacate the building at 3179 Sandwich Street.
The Dominion House Tavern, across the street at 3140 Sandwich, is welcoming the Billie’s Place crew.
Zacher, who ran Billie’s Place for over 13 years, worked at The Dominion House for 12 years prior.
She will join current Dominion House owners Chris Mickle and Cory Clarkson.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Replica gun seized after weapons call at Wyandotte Street restaurant
- Beer, cider to be sold in 80 more grocery stores in Ontario this summer
- Billie’s Place owner and staff join bar across street
- Special weather statement turns to rainfall warning for Windsor-Essex
- Lady Gaga announces world tour with stops in Toronto, Detroit