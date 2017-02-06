

A Windsor bar has opened its doors to the Billie’s Place Pub and Eatery owner, staff and customers after the building was condemned by the city last week.

Owner Billie Jo Zacher was told she had until Thursday to vacate the building at 3179 Sandwich Street.

The Dominion House Tavern, across the street at 3140 Sandwich, is welcoming the Billie’s Place crew.

Zacher, who ran Billie’s Place for over 13 years, worked at The Dominion House for 12 years prior.

She will join current Dominion House owners Chris Mickle and Cory Clarkson.