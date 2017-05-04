

The provincial legislature has unanimously passed a private member's bill that could help reopen the Canadian Club Brand Heritage Centre.

The bill was put forward by Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield.

The bill would allow the owners of the CC Brand to sell their whiskey at the centre, a popular tourist spot on the city's water front.

The historic building closed at the end of March.

The matter now goes to finance and economic affairs.

Hatfield hopes the government committee returns the bill to Queens Park for third and final reading before the legislature breaks for the summer on June 2.