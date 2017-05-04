

CTV Windsor





A private member’s bill to help reopen the Canadian Club Heritage Brand Center has reached a critical vote Thursday afternoon in the Ontario legislature.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield is optimistic about his bill.

The NDP bill would allow the owners of the Canadian Club brand to sell their whisky at the Heritage Brand Center. Not being able to do that was one of the reasons given by the foreign owners, Beam Suntory, for closing the historic building at the end of March.

NDP officials say Hatfield’s bill is only one piece of the puzzle – along with work being done by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens – but it’s a critical piece, if the community hopes to reopen the Heritage Brand Center.

Beam Suntory’s Chair and CEO has written Hatfield saying, “The City of Windsor has already made meaningful proposals to support a future for the Heritage Center. We appreciate your personal leadership and hope the Province of Ontario will also do its part to promote a favorable outcome for this iconic part of Windsor’s heritage. Without this change, I am advised that the economics would be unlikely to justify reopening the Center.”

Hatfield’s bill will receive second reading and be voted on in the house Thursday at approximately 1:25 p.m.

Passage of a bill through second reading doesn’t make it a law, but it’s part of the process.