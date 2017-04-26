Featured
Berthiaume named interim fire chief in Leamington
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 2:44PM EDT
The former deputy fire chief in Windsor Tim Berthiaume is coming out of retirement to be the interim chief in Leamington.
As CTV News reported Tuesday, former Chief Chuck Parsons left Leamington to head up the Kingsville fire service.
Last night at council, the Town of Leamington announced it will be hiring Berthiaume on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is found for parsons
Berthiaume's first day was officially yesterday and Mayor John Paterson expects it will take between three to six months to recruit a new chief.
