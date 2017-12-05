

Amherstburg's mayor says the Bernauer family is requesting a meeting with him.

Aldo Dicarlo tells CTV Windsor he will meet with the family after he speaks with legal counsel.

“I don’t have any recollection of this happening before, at least not in the town of Amherstburg,” admits DiCarlo.

As reported by CTV News on Monday, the Bernauer family called for the resignation of the town's police chief Tim Berthiaume.

The family disputes some of the facts from police in connection with the investigation into 18-year-old Emily Bernauer’s death.

Bernauer died when her car crashed after working a shift at a booth at the Shores of Erie Wine Festival in 2014.

Her family disputes certain facts in the police report – which said marijuana use and texting and driving were factors in the crash.

Toxicology reports confirmed there was alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.

Volunteer board members were fined a total $65,625 after being found guilty of failing to inspect identification and allowing a person under 19 years of age to drink.

Due to the senstivity of the issue, DiCarlo says he can only speak to the process.

“The chief of police reports to the police board and not to town hall or council, and that means any issues that arise have to be dealt with by the police board,” says DiCarlo.

DiCarlo adds he will also meet with the police chief to get his position on the issue.

Chief Berthiaume was unavailable to comment Tuesday because of a personal matter.