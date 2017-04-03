

CTV Windsor





The family of Madalayna Ducharme is overwhelmed by the support in Windsor-Essex following a fundraiser over the weekend.

Seven-month-old Madalayna underwent a bone marrow transplant March 17, after she was diagnosed with a potentially fatal rare genetic disorder, malignant infantile osteopetrosis. Her brother was the donor.

A benefit dinner was held Saturday to help cover the family's expenses. The family confirms more than 800 people attended the pasta fundraiser.

Tamara Ducharme, Madalayna’s mother, says her daughter remains in isolation in Toronto - as they continue to wait and see if the transplant procedure was a success.

“It is not a fun thing, mucositis is awful, she can't get it out like a normal person because she is a seven-month-old so she can't cough it out and so she gets sick a lot,” says Tamara Ducharme. “We have had a couple of really rough days, but she is starting to smile again and play again, so that's why I hope she is turning a corner.”

The fact Madalayna has found a match has not stopped the family from helping others find their match.

The Katelyn Bedard Bone Marrow Association hosted the eighth of ten scheduled "get swabbed" events on Monday at L'essor high school.

The Bedard Association has swabbed more than 1,300 people since January.

“We try and raise the probability of them finding a match by registering potential donors and having them added to the one match registry which in Canada is over $400,000,” says Dan Wilson, one of the organizers.

The next open registration is May 2nd at Villanova High School.

Madalayna's cousin, Alyssa Stewart, along with her mother and grandmother helped out Monday.

There are over 800 Canadians still looking for a match and the family wants to help find someone's needle in a haystack.

“The situation for the family has been tough,” says Stewart. “It's nice to see with events like this and with the outreach of the community we've been really been able to raise awareness to the subject a lot of people are ready to help which is amazing.”