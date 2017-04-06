

CTV Windsor





The Town of Belle River will be down two daycare schools come the new school year.

Last month, Sonshine Daycare received a letter of termination, giving them 181 days to break their contract with Belle River School.

Sonshine Daycare has been in Belle River for 31 years and have been part of the Belle River Public sight for 21 years.

Because of that closure, the daycare is also forced to close down at the St. John the Baptist School, just down the road.

Roughly 100 children are affected by the closures, ranging from infant programs right up to latchkey.

Approximately 20-25 staff will also be impacted.

Tracy Bailey is a board director for Sonshine Daycare and says parents and educators have been notified, many of them disappointed with the news.

Bailey says they haven't been fully able to explore the reasoning for the closure.

She adds the daycare was blindsided by the notice of termination at Belle River School and the daycare won't be able to function independently from the school boards, so they are also terminating the contract with the catholic board.