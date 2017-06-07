

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Bell Media has secured exclusive Canadian broadcast rights for the NFL.

Under the new multi-year deal, NFL regular-season games will air across Bell channels on Thursday, Sunday and Monday.

Bell Media already held rights for Sunday games and "Monday Night Football" but Thursday's matchups were previously owned by Rogers.

Thursday night football will now air on TSN, CTV Two and RDS.

The playoffs and the Super Bowl will also continue to air on Bell Media properties.