

CTV Windsor





One of the most sought after pieces of modern art in the world is being displayed in Windsor.

“The Haight Street Rat” is an original graffiti painting by renowned British street artist ‘Banksy.’ It was the last thing he did in San Francisco in the historic Haight Ashbury neighbourhood.

After city officials told building owners to remove the controversial painting, Brian Greif decided to save it.

His efforts were recently featured in the hit documentary “Saving Banksy.”

Greif, who is the executive producer of the film, says it cost him about $40,000 to preserve the work. It is now valued at nearly $2-million.

Greif tells CTV Windsor he made a promise never to sell the painting, and he is not making any money to bring the work to Windsor.

“I don't charge anything to do this, I don't get paid for doing this” says Greif, who will speak to students at the University of Windsor as well as local high schools.

“To me it's not about the money and it's not about profiting from this” adds Greif. “It's about educating people about the importance of street art and graffiti.”

A free screening of the “Saving Banksy” documentary will be held at the Olde Walkerville Theatre at 6 p.m. on Sunday. A question and answer session will follow.

The original Banksy painting exhibition will be held from Tuesday to Thursday at Wolfhead Distillery. It will feature the “Haight Street Rat” as well as other work from Banksy and more than 20 local artists.