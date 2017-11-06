Bankrupt Maidstone tomato processing company pleads guilty to mislabelling
Thomas Canning Company in Essex, Ont., July 21, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 3:59PM EST
A bankrupt Maidstone tomato processing company has pleaded guilty to mislabelling after allegations the company had listed regular tomato products as organic.
Thomas Canning Inc. must pay a $40,000 fine, but owner Bill Thomas had all charges withdrawn against him.
The company received a controversial $3-million grant from the Ontario Liberal government in 2014.
In July, it was reported that Mississauga-based Golden Miles Foods was taking over the processing facility with plans to renovate it to a state of the art plant.