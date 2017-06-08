

Windsor will be part of a national tour of duty - meant to raise awareness about veteran homelessness.

The group - Veterans Emergency Transition Services - or Vets Canada – is inviting the public to walk to locate veterans on the street or in shelters in need of help.

Walks will be led by teams of Vets Canada volunteers in 17 cities.

Vets Canada is a national charity - and has assisted more than 1,600 homeless and in-crisis veterans since 2010.

