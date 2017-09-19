

CTV Windsor





Global aviation company AAR Corp. announced Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire two of Premier Aviation’s facilities, including one in Windsor.

AAR will acquire the maintenance facility at Windsor International Airport in Ontario and one at Trois-Rivières Airport in Québec.

“We are excited to add an experienced workforce and two world-class facilities to our award-winning MRO network, and we look forward to growing our position in, and bringing more flexibility and value to, the Canadian market,” said John Holmes, president and COO AAR in a news release.

“The culture of continuous improvement and execution excellence at these facilities is consistent with AAR’s commitment to the highest levels of service.”

Premier began operating in Windsor in 2012 in a new 143,000-square-foot hangar with full back shop capability and capacity for six narrow-body aircraft.

The facilities have made significant investments in tooling over the past few years and currently employ over 300 well-trained aviation mechanics and personnel who will retain their positions based on expected workload.

“We are honored that a company with the reputation, breadth and depth of AAR has recognized the quality of our MRO facilities, and we are pleased that the customers and employees of these facilities will continue to be well-supported,” said Ronnie DiBartolo, president of Premier Aviation.

“This transaction also allows Premier to focus its resources on future areas for growth at our other two MRO facilities.”

Holmes adds that the “Canadian presence will be complementary to our U.S. MRO operations and workforce.”

The Canadian MROs will join AAR’s network that also includes airframe maintenance facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana; Miami, Florida; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Duluth, Minnesota; and Rockford, Illinois, as well as component repair facilities in New York and Amsterdam, and landing gear services in Miami.