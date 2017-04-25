

CTV Windsor





Windsor-Essex’s 2017 average residential sale price for the first quarter saw an increase of 17 per cent, according to the RE/MAX 2017 Spring Market Trends Report.

The report released Tuesday morning summarizes average prices, sales activity, and trends for 26 regions in Canada, including Windsor -Essex, during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2016.

In Windsor-Essex, the average residential sale price for the first quarter is $246,775.

The report says activity in the luxury home market is growing, in part due to the construction of new homes and the migration of buyers from other Canadian markets who find good value in Windsor.

It suggests relative affordability in Windsor compared to other markets such as the GTA, has led to high demand from move-over buyers and a brisk housing market to start the year.

Townhomes and semi-detached homes are seeing the most activity, with demand primarily driven by downsizers who view Windsor as a great retirement community.