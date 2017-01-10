

New technology advancements in the auto industry are taking centre stage once again at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

This year, autonomous is stealing the spotlight during the show’s media preview week.

Mercedez Benz, Chevy, Toyota and Tesla has each made its mark in the electric vehicle world over the last decade.

Larry Vellequette of the Automotive News says there’s only one major problem.

“They don’t dominate in the showrooms very much,” says Vellequette. “In this instance you have regulation leading the market.”

What Vellequette is talking about the government’s strict fuel efficiency standards.

By 2025, auto companies need to hit a fleet-wide average of 4.3 L per 100 kilometres or 54.5 miles per gallon. But low fuel prices and a lack of EV infrastructure continue to hurt sales in Canada.

Not many believe the majority of auto companies will hit that mark.

“Eight years away for final CAFE regulations that is one product cycle,” he says. “That’s a long way to go and a short time to get there.”

But a newer technology has captured the imagination of auto execs and show attendees.

Many concept autonomous vehicles are on display at the Detroit auto show, like the Volkswagen ID Buzz or the Waymo-FCA Pacifica.

The experts believe autonomous may actually be saving the electric vehicle movement, by pairing the two technologies in their concepts.

“Autonomy is kind of that next evolution,” says Roman Kuropas, the CEO and Founder of Innova EV.

The company is piloting a car-share program at the University of Ohio, using all electric vehicles and autonomous technology.

“It’s truly this tech that will continue to save lives, provide more affordability to reduce congestion, enhance air quality,” says Kuropas.