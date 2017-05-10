

CTV Windsor





A rash of ATV thefts has Crime Stoppers in Chatham-Kent reminding owners to lock up their all terrian vehicles.

Police have reported numerous ATV thefts from across the municipality in the past several weeks.

Authorities say in most cases, the ATV’s were parked in unlocked sheds and garages and keys were left in the ignition.

Police estimate the losses to be in the thousands of dollars.

Crime Stoppers is asking for anonymous tips about the people responsible for the thefts.