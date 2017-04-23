

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





A LaSalle man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle ATV crash Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers and EMS were called to Mayfair Avenue near Maple Street in LaSalle. Police say a 44-year-old LaSalle man was driving an ATV alone southbound on Mayfair Avenue when he struck a street sign.

The man sustained serious head injuries. He is currently listed in serious condition at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Officers from the Forensic Identification Unit along with Technical Traffic Collision Investigators examined the scene for several hours. Mayfair Street was closed during the investigation but has since re-opened.

The investigation in ongoing and anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact LaSalle Police at 519-969-5210.