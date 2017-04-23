Featured
ATV crash in LaSalle sends driver to hospital with serious injuries
Emergency crews were on the scene of an ATV crash on Mayfair Avenue in LaSalle for several hours on Saturday evening, April 22, 2017. (courtesy: Twitter)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 12:44PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 23, 2017 12:47PM EDT
A LaSalle man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle ATV crash Saturday evening.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers and EMS were called to Mayfair Avenue near Maple Street in LaSalle. Police say a 44-year-old LaSalle man was driving an ATV alone southbound on Mayfair Avenue when he struck a street sign.
The man sustained serious head injuries. He is currently listed in serious condition at Windsor Regional Hospital.
Officers from the Forensic Identification Unit along with Technical Traffic Collision Investigators examined the scene for several hours. Mayfair Street was closed during the investigation but has since re-opened.
The investigation in ongoing and anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact LaSalle Police at 519-969-5210.
