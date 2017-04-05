

Two men are on trial for attempted murder, accessory and several firearms charges in relation to a shooting at a Windsor nightclub.

In October 2014, Windsor police said Devonte Pierce, who was 20 years old at the time, was reportedly shot in the stomach while working at the Boom Boom Room. Pierce survived.

Kevin Nyadu, 22, is charged with attempted murder and several firearm offences.

Shadrack Amankwa, 26, is charged with being an accessory to attempted murder and several firearm offences.

