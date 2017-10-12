

CTV Windsor





The attempted murder trial of a Windsor man has been adjourned for health related reasons.

Kenneth Sparks, 60, was scheduled to testify on Tuesday but instead, checked himself into hospital because of chest pains.

He appeared in court Thursday, but told the judge he didn't feel well enough to take the stand.

Sparks has a history of health issues and is scheduled for an upcoming surgery.

The judge said it requires focus and concentration to take the stand and was concerned the stress of taking the stand could be harmful to his health.

Lawyers will be back in court on Oct. 19 to set a date for the trial to resume.