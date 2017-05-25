

CTV Windsor





The attempted murder trial of Kevin Nyadu and accessory to murder trial of Shadrack Amankwa continues in Superior Court in Windsor this morning.

Their defence lawyers had submitted a motion for acquittal, saying there is no physical evidence tying the men to the shooting of Devonte Pierce.

Pierce was shot in the back on Oct. 5, 2014 while working at the Boom Boom Room, a nightclub downtown which has since closed. He survived his injuries.

Justice J.P. Howard just ruled against the defence motion saying "the circumstantial evidence reasonably supports the evidence Kevin Nyadu shot Devonte Pierce and they (Shadrack Amankwa) were both attempting to escape.”

In a previous ruling, Justice Howard threw out gun powder residue evidence taken from Nyadu's hands, saying his Charter rights were violated with how police collected the swab. Police didn't give Nyadu a chance to call a lawyer before the swab was taken.

Defence lawyers Patricia Brown (for Kevin Nyadu) and Julia Santarossa (for Shadrack Amankwa) have been given half an hour to talk to their clients, before going to closing arguments.

Up first will be Crown Attorney Tim Kavanagh.