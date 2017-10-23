

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is facing an additional charge of attempted murder after a ‘vicious’ assault of an elderly woman on the Ganatchio Trail.

It took place on Sunday, Oct. 8, at about 8 a.m., patrol officers were called to an area of the Ganatchio Trail east of Little River Road and Riverdale Avenue.

Investigators say the 75-year-old woman was found unconscious with severe head injuries.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, the accused, Habibullah (goes by the first name of Daniel) Ahmad, 21, from Windsor, was further charged with one count of attempt murder. He was previously charged with aggravated assault.

The major crimes unit continues to actively investigate this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.