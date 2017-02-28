Featured
Attemped murder charges laid in Riverside Drive shooting
Police cars are parked out front at 8717 Riverside Drive East after a shooting (Feb 27, 2017)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 11:59AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 28, 2017 4:30PM EST
Police have laid three attempted murder charges against a Windsor man following a shooting on Riverside Drive Monday.
Police were called to 8717 Riverside Dr. E. around 5:30 p.m. after reports of shots being fired.
An investigation revealed that a man was standing next to a parked vehicle and appeared to be having a verbal argument with the occupants. Police said the involved parties were all known to one another.
They say the man was then reported to have discharged a handgun multiple times into the vehicle.
No one was injured.
The suspected shooter walked into the apartment building on site, where officers arrested him without incident.
After executing a search warrant, police recovered a firearm and ammunition.
Lamar Struthers, 46, is charged with:
- Attempt murder x3
- Point firearm x4
- Assault x2
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.
The incident remains under investigation.
