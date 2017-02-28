

CTV Windsor





Police have laid three attempted murder charges against a Windsor man following a shooting on Riverside Drive Monday.

Police were called to 8717 Riverside Dr. E. around 5:30 p.m. after reports of shots being fired.

An investigation revealed that a man was standing next to a parked vehicle and appeared to be having a verbal argument with the occupants. Police said the involved parties were all known to one another.

They say the man was then reported to have discharged a handgun multiple times into the vehicle.

No one was injured.

The suspected shooter walked into the apartment building on site, where officers arrested him without incident.

After executing a search warrant, police recovered a firearm and ammunition.

Lamar Struthers, 46, is charged with:

Attempt murder x3

Point firearm x4

Assault x2

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

The incident remains under investigation.