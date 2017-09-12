Windsor police say an ATM customer suffered minor injuries after refusing to give his money to an armed man.

Officers were called to the Bank of Montreal in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road on Tuesday around 12:30 a.m.

Investigation revealed that the victim was in the process of making a transaction at the ATM when he saw a male suspect enter the vestibule carrying a handgun.

Police say the suspect demanded cash but the victim refused and grabbed onto the handgun.

A brief struggle ensued but the suspect managed to hold onto it and fled northbound on Turner Road.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his finger.

The suspect was described as a white man, 5'10, lighter coloured bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.