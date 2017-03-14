

CTV Windsor





The oldest Catholic Parish in Ontario is getting set to celebrate its 250th anniversary this year.

Assumption Parish has been around before Windsor, Ontario, and Canada as we know them. Assumption’s roots began in 1728, when Father Armand de la Richardie came from Quebec to establish “The Mission of Our Lady of the Assumption among the Hurons of Detroit.

Assumption Parish was officially established on October 3rd 1767 and 250 years later it remains the oldest Catholic Parish in Canada west of Montreal.

In 2014 Assumption Church was closed pending a restoration campaign which is currently on hold, however the Parish maintains two locations for worship at Rosary Chapel and at the McEwan Campus of Assumption Parish at Holy Name of Mary Church.

Events to celebrate the milestone are planned throughout the year including a mass to honour the former St. Patrick’s Parish on March 17th.

On August 13th, a community celebration and BBQ will be held at the historic Assumption Parish site.

OnOctober 1st, Assumption Parish will celebrate its founding day (October 3rd, 1767) with a mass with Bishop Fabbro and Bishop Dabrowski followed by a gala luncheon at the Caboto Club.