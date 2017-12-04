

Rich Garton





In what’s described as a big boost to the arts, council unanimously approved the creation of a $2.75 million arts endowment fund.

The cash was earmarked in previous enhanced capital budgets, and was formally approved to be part of the endowment at a regular council meeting Monday night.

The $2.75 million is expected to grow at an annual rate of 4.73 per cent, which if left untouched would gain nearly $1 million in interest over 10 years.

The principal investment actually can’t be touched, which means only accumulated interest can be accessed by council.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says it's designed to provide constant and perpetual funding to support public art installations.

“This money gives council control over identifying which public art projects they’d like to see happen, and then funding those projects to make the more livable, more interesting, more exciting,” Dilkens said.

The fund received rave reviews around the council table Monday night, with some councillors pointing to the fact that art has been somewhat neglected over the past number of years.

"I think this really helps us address a gap that we've had on our budgeting and our funding in the city in terms of supporting the arts projects and programs," noted ward 7 councillor Irek Kuzmierczyk.

Mayor Dilkens tells CTV News two statues will be unveiled in the fall, including the General Brock and Chief Tecumseh monument at the Sandwich Roundabout, and the Hiram Walker statue in Walkerville.

“When the community sees those projects, they’re going to be inspired,” said Dilkens. “They’re going to be really wowed by what they see, and they’re going to recognize there’s value in this type of thing.”