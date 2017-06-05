

Organizers are crediting great weather for helping set an attendance record for Art in the Park.

Saturday attendance set a new record with 16,441 paid admittance.

On Sunday, 7,404 paying guests walked through the gates for a grand total of 23,845 visitors.

“Our exhibitors were thrilled with the crowds,” said Colleen Mitchell, chair of Art in the Park. “And our visitors love that many of their favourite artists return year after year while we continue to introduce new and unique artists and artisans to keep things fresh.”

The event is organized and run entirely by volunteers.

“The success of this event is a result of the hard work and dedication of the army of volunteers – Rotarians, their friends and family, students and members of the community,” said Mitchell.

“Our committee meets and plans for months and it all comes together for two days thanks to the efforts of those manning the gates, selling cold beverages, picking up garbage, setting up and tearing down, to name just a few of the tasks performed by our volunteers.”

Proceeds of this event are used to support the restoration of Willistead Manor and a wide range of local and international projects of the Rotary Club of Windsor, including the John McGivney Children’s Centre, Maryvale Adolescent and Family Services, Adult Assistance, Fresh Water for Ghana and Ending Polio.