The Windsor police arson unit is investigating two separate house fires over two days on Caron Avenue.

The latest blaze was at a vacant two-story house under renovation at 658 Caron at 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

Crews reported heavy fire conditions on the first floor upon arrival, but they were able to get it under control.

Damage is estimated to be about $50,000.

Members of the arson unit and fire investigators were at the scene later Thursday.

There was also a fire at 478 Caron Ave. on Tuesday. Damage to this vacant residence was also estimated at about $50,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.