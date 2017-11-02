Arson unit investigating Caron Avenue fires
Firefighters put out a blaze at a vacant two-story house under renovation at 658 Caron Ave in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov.2, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 9:59AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 2, 2017 1:01PM EDT
The Windsor police arson unit is investigating two separate house fires over two days on Caron Avenue.
The latest blaze was at a vacant two-story house under renovation at 658 Caron at 1:20 a.m. Thursday.
Crews reported heavy fire conditions on the first floor upon arrival, but they were able to get it under control.
Damage is estimated to be about $50,000.
Members of the arson unit and fire investigators were at the scene later Thursday.
There was also a fire at 478 Caron Ave. on Tuesday. Damage to this vacant residence was also estimated at about $50,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.