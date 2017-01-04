

Provincial police are looking for a 34-year-old Windsor man who is wanted related to a number of break and enters within the Grand Bend area.

Since October 2016, Lambton OPP officers have been investigating the residential break-ins.

As a result of a continued thorough investigation, the OPP have identified a male suspect who is currently wanted on an arrest warrant for two residential break and enters and additional related criminal offences.

OPP are attempting to locate Robert Sandwith, 34, from the Windsor area.

He has been known to operate a white over blue two-tone Chevrolet Astro Van with a magnetic type of business sign attached to the passenger doors and a roof rack.

OPP currently have a warrant for him for break and enter to a dwelling house- two counts, breach of an undertaking and breach of probation.

Police are seeking community assistance in locating him in order that he may answer to these allegations.

Anyone who knows of his location can contact the OPP at 519-882-1011 or Sarnia- Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. The OPP advise that under no circumstances should he be approached if located and that the police of jurisdiction are contacted immediately.