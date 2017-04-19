

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a 26-year-old Windsor man related to a stabbing on Dougall.

Patrol officers were called to the parking lot of a hotel located in the 2900 block of Dougall Avenue on April 15 at 3 a.m. in response to a reported disturbance involving a weapon.

Investigators have identified a male suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Emad Adel Ben-Abdellah, from Windsor, for the charges of aggravated assault, robbery and breach of probation.

Police say the weapon used by the suspect to inflict the injuries is still outstanding.

If anyone sees this male, do not approach, please call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4826, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com