Arrest made in convenience store robbery
Windsor Police
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 6:07AM EDT
Windsor police have made an arrest in a convenience store robbery from early May, and are continuing to search for additional suspects.
Police say a 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged in relation to the May 4th robbery on Shepherd Street East.
A second suspect has been identified; however police cannot release his identity as he is also a minor.
Police are continuing to work to identify a third male suspect. He is described as:
- male white
- wearing a black jacket with hood, white stripe across the chest/upper arms/upper back
- black pants
- white running shoes with black soles
- face covered with a white fabric
- carrying a knife in his right hand
