Windsor police have made an arrest in a convenience store robbery from early May, and are continuing to search for additional suspects.

Police say a 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged in relation to the May 4th robbery on Shepherd Street East.

A second suspect has been identified; however police cannot release his identity as he is also a minor.

Police are continuing to work to identify a third male suspect. He is described as:

  • male white
  • wearing a black jacket with hood, white stripe across the chest/upper arms/upper back
  • black pants
  • white running shoes with black soles
  • face covered with a white fabric
  • carrying a knife in his right hand