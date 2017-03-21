

CTV Windsor





She protected her home during a break-and-enter and now one of the suspects has been arrested.

In September of 2016 an elderly Lakeshore woman was awoken by the sound of her alarm and voices in her home. The woman decided to confront the men who had broken into her garage and as a result they were startled and fled.

Following a lengthy investigation, provincial police have been able to make one arrest. A 30-year-old Windsor man has been charged with two counts of break-and-enter.

Police say forensic evidence found at the scene lead to the arrest, however a second suspect remains at large.

The second suspect has not been identified.