Arms Bumanlag is one of the winners of the Champions of Mental Health Awards for 2017.

The CTV weather specialist and AM800 personality is being recognized for leadership in mental health.

Bumanlag openly shares his struggles with anxiety on air and social media.

“Arms shatters the stigma around mental illness and is an advocate for the mental health community and an ambassador for the Sole Focus mental health campaign,” said a news release from the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health.

The annual Champions Awards celebrate individuals and organizations whose outstanding contributions have advanced the mental health agenda in Canada in the past year.

“We are now in our fifteenth year of the Champions of Mental Health Awards, and we continue to see amazing contributions to mental illness awareness and to the mental health community year after year. This year is no exception,” said Fred Phelps, CAMIMH campaign chair 2017.

“All of the more than 200 nominees inspire us to continue supporting mental health across the country.”

CAMIMH will host the gala to celebrate and recognize the 2017 recipients for their leadership in mental health on May 3, in Ottawa.