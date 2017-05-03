

CTV weather specialist and AM800 personality Arms Bumanlag is collecting a mental health award in Ottawa today.

He is one of seven winners of the Champions of Mental Health Awards for 2017.

“Arms shatters the stigma around mental illness and is an advocate for the mental health community and an ambassador for the Sole Focus mental health campaign,” said a news release from the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health.

Bumanlag is being recognized for leadership in mental health. He has openly shared his struggles with anxiety on air and social media.

Over 200 nominees were considered for the awards.