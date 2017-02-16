

CTV Windsor





OPP in Tecumseh are investigating an armed pharmacy robbery.

On Wednesday at approximately 7:45 p.m., police responded to the report of a robbery at the IDA pharmacy located in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh.

Police say the suspect entered the premise, displayed a handgun demanding pharmacy staff provide him with narcotics prior to fleeing the scene in a westerly direction.

A minimal amount of narcotics were reported to have been taken.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’ 8” inches tall, wearing a two tone grey jacket and blue jeans.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the Essex County OPP major crime unit at 519-723-2491. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).