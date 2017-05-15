Featured
Aphria gets approval for next phase of expansion
Leamington researchers are developing medical marijuana oil, a three hour process, to go from dried cannabis to oil at the Aphria facility in Leamington, Ont., on Tuesday, March 15, 2015. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 4:57PM EDT
A Leamington medical marijuana producer is getting the go-ahead to expand operations.
Aphria is reporting Health Canada has approved additional production as part of the company's second phase expansion.
The approval will allow the company to increase production capacity from 2,800 kilograms to 7,500 kilos annually.
Company officials say the third phase expansion remains on schedule, and is expected to be completed by October.
They are hoping for federal approval to increase production even further earlier in the new year.
