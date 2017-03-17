

CTV Windsor





The battle for the federal Conservative leadership stops in Windsor again.

Lisa Raitt, MP for Milton and former minister in charge of labour, transport and natural resources, will be in the riding on Saturday.

She is holding a meet and greet with supporters in the Lakeview room at Lilly Kazzilly's on Riverside Drive from 11:30 until 1 p.m.

Raitt would be the second of the 14 leadership hopefuls to visit Windsor. Maxime Bernier stopped in the Rose City earlier this month.