Featured
Another stop in Windsor during battle for federal Conservative leadership
Conservative Party leadership candidate Lisa Raitt speaks to the media on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 2:19PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 17, 2017 2:20PM EDT
The battle for the federal Conservative leadership stops in Windsor again.
Lisa Raitt, MP for Milton and former minister in charge of labour, transport and natural resources, will be in the riding on Saturday.
She is holding a meet and greet with supporters in the Lakeview room at Lilly Kazzilly's on Riverside Drive from 11:30 until 1 p.m.
Raitt would be the second of the 14 leadership hopefuls to visit Windsor. Maxime Bernier stopped in the Rose City earlier this month.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.