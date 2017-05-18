

CTV Windsor





Another flood watch along the Lake Erie shoreline is in effect.

Officials with the Essex Region Conservation Authority say the possibility of erosion and flooding exists within the region, particularly for areas in the east limit of the Town of Essex, the Town of Kingsville and the western portions of the Municipality of Leamington west of Point Pelee National Park and the west side of Pelee Island.

High water level waves could over-top breakwalls from a southwest wind with potential gusts to 70 kilometres an hour.

People are warned the shoreline can be dangerous, and children and pets should be kept back.

The advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Friday.