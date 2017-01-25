Featured
Another chance to help baby girl with rare genetic disorder
Tamara Ducharme holds her five-month-old baby Madalayna at the Blood Donor Clinic in Windsor, Ont. (Jan. 18, 2017/Rich Garton)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 12:28PM EST
You have another chance to help a Windsor family, seeking help to save their daughter.
Five-month-old Madalayna Ducharme has a very rare genetic disorder called Malignant Infantile Osteopetrosis.
It’s a disease that attacks her vision, hearing and bones, and could be fatal, if left untreated.
Stem cell and bone marrow transplants are options, but the family needs a match.
After CTV Windsor first shared the family’s plea last week, for more people to join the bone marrow registry, the Canadian Blood Services office ran out of swab kits.
Madalayna’s mother, Tamara Ducharme, says she is overwhelmed by the support.
“It gives me some hope that maybe someone out there will do a swab and match her, and help us, sooner than later," says Ducharme.
There is a swab event being held in Madalayna’s name at St. Clair College tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
A second swab event is also planned for Saturday Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blood Services office in Windsor.
