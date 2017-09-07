

CTV Windsor





An anonymous donor is challenging the community to raise funds for Windsor’s Downtown Mission.

The donor says it will match all gifts received from the community, designated to the Wellness Centre, up to $1 million.

The deadline to have your donation matched is Oct. 31.

“This gift will enable the Mission to solidify the new and enhanced programs launched in conjunction with the opening of the Wellness Centre,” says executive director Ron Dunn. “By accepting our donor’s challenge, we can take advantage of some opportunities that will accelerate the capabilities our program offerings.”

Program expansions will include recovery supports for men and women, increased services for youth, and expanded health centre facilities.

“The people of Windsor took the leap of faith with us last year and through the grace of God, together we opened a 74-bed shelter for the homeless” says Dunn. “But our work continues, demand for space has forced us to increase beds to 106.”

In 2016, the mission opened the Wellness Centre a 875 Ouellette Ave. Dunn says the renovations will be complete soon.

The Downtown Mission also offers a food bank, expanded employment skills programs and a sanctuary program.