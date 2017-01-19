

Windsor city council will get down to brass tacks on Monday.

That is when deliberations begin on the 2017 budget.

CTV Windsor city hall reporter Rich Garton says city staffers are confident they will also finish the budget, at what will likely be a lengthy meeting.

The current contract with the Windsor-Essex Humane Society doesn't expire until the end of June, but during budget deliberations councillors will contemplate how much funding should be allocated for animal control.

The humane society offered some changes and asked for a 22 per cent budget increase. Still unacceptable in the eyes of Windsor CAO Onorio Colucci.

“If we can find a cheaper option maintaining the same service then clearly the tax payers will benefit,"says Colucci.

Humane Society executive director Melanie Coulter says the shelter has been depending on public donations to maintain the municipal service.

"And it wasn't actually higher, that's the challenge is for years the humane society has been subsidizing the municipal services," she says.

On Friday, Garton will have a full report on the major issues as ratepayers face their first tax hike in eight years.