Featured
Amherstburg police switching to Windsor for dispatch services
Amherstburg Police investigating a serious motorcycle crash that left a woman critically injured on Friday, September 16th, 2016.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 3:00PM EDT
Windsor's gain appears to be LaSalle's loss in revenue.
The Amherstburg Police Services Board has approved a five-year contract for Windsor to handle its dispatch services at a cost of around $650,000.
LaSalle police handled calls at a cost of $1.4 million.
Lasalle's mayor says his town will have to look for more efficiencies, or raise taxes one per cent to make up for the $300,000 loss in revenue when the current contract expires at the end of the year.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.