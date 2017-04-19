

CTV Windsor





Windsor's gain appears to be LaSalle's loss in revenue.

The Amherstburg Police Services Board has approved a five-year contract for Windsor to handle its dispatch services at a cost of around $650,000.

LaSalle police handled calls at a cost of $1.4 million.

Lasalle's mayor says his town will have to look for more efficiencies, or raise taxes one per cent to make up for the $300,000 loss in revenue when the current contract expires at the end of the year.