CTV Windsor





A crackdown on distracted driving is planned by Amherstburg police.

Amherstburg officers will conduct a blitz, specifically focused on people driving while distracted from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17.

A conviction can result in a total fine of more than $500 along with three demerit points.

There were 275 fatal collisions in the province last year, that is a five-year high.