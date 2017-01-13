

Amherstburg police officers are appealing for your help to identify individuals of interest in an investigation.

Authorities have released these surveillance pictures of two men and woman.

The pictures were taken at a Mac's Milk in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive East in Tecumseh on Monday.

The woman is described as white, with dark hair, wearing a red jacket, a blue and gray toque with a large dark coloured purse.

One man has dark hair, was wearing a gray baseball bat dark heavy winter coat, dark pants, black high top running shoes with white soles.

The other male wore a black hoodie -with a black and white image on the front - and the word obey written below in white letters on a red background.

He also wore dark coloured pants with a white drawstring and a white image or writing on the left thigh, dark shoes with white around the soles.