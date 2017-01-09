

CTV Windsor





A suspect allegedly made off with a large sum of cash from an Amherstburg convenience store.

Officers released surveillance pictures of a suspect they say broke into Dylan’s Mini Mart at 274 Simcoe Street around 3:30 Monday morning.

Police responded to a store alarm.

They discovered the front door glass had been smashed out and the cash register had been broken into where the money was missing along with a tray of lottery tickets.

The man is described as wearing a light coloured hoodie, dark shoes and a light coloured canvass back pack with three dark coloured stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherstburg Police Service 519-736-3622 or Windsor/Essex Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.