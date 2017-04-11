

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision.

The crash between a van and a car took place at the intersection of Simcoe Street and Meloche Road, near the Libro Centre.

Cst. Shawn McCurdy tells CTV Windsor police were called to the intersection at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday and the driver of the van was found deceased.

McCurdy adds the driver of the van was partially ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Simcoe Street is closed between Richmond Street and 4th Concession. Meloche Road is closed from Alma Street and Lowes Side Road.

Police say the roads will be closed for several hours at ask motorist to find alternate routes.