Amherstburg looking at public transit options
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 1:10PM EDT
Now that LaSalle has established transit buses, the Town of Amherstburg is looking into the idea.
The chief administrator of Amherstburg says his staff is holding talks with Transit Windsor.
John Miceli has been told there maybe new incentives coming down the road.
Administration has been asked to prepare a feasibility report on joining a regional transit system.
LaSalle began its regular service after the Labour Day weekend.