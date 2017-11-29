Amherstburg house fire causes $150K damage
Crews were called to the house fire in the 300 block of McClellan on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 9:27AM EST
Amherstburg fire officials say a house fire caused $150,000 in damage.
Crews were called to the blaze in the 300 block of McClellan Tuesday night.
The fire started in a basement crawl space and was contained to small area of basement.
There was smoke damage throughout home.
Investigators were unable to determine a cause.