

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg firefighters were called to a house fire Tuesday morning.

Officials say it broke out in the 100 block of Gore Street, near Seymour Street.

All residents were reportedly out of the house upon arrival.

Essex Powerlines says there is a power outage because of the fire. Live power lines are down affecting King Street, Murray Street, Seymour Street and Richmond Street.

No word on cause or damage yet.